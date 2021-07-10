Emercoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $17,338.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $17,338.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,779,817 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

