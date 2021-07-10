Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$40.20. Empire shares last traded at C$39.86, with a volume of 571,884 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, June 24th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.44.

Get Empire alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.