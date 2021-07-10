Empty Set Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $37.38 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0838 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $37.38 million and $664,519.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 94.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00115083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00162636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,631.95 or 1.00316275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.52 or 0.00956042 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

