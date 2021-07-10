Energi Achieves Market Cap of $71.47 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00005023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $71.47 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00036025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00264494 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00037995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,745,134 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

