Energycoin (ENRG) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $86,165.00 and $21.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042564 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019657 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007310 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.