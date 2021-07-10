Enigma (ENG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.78 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.0868 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00381543 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003174 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.46 or 0.01633732 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

