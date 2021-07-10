Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of Enova International worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enova International alerts:

ENVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $350,014.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,208.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,641 shares of company stock valued at $802,269 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Enova International stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.39 million. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.