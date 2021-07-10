EOSDT Price Tops $1.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $148,018.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00117543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00161341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,137.14 or 1.00052662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.04 or 0.00938001 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

