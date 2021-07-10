Equal (EQL) Price Down 25.2% This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Equal has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market cap of $491,348.66 and approximately $19,640.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.38 or 0.00883176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00044573 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.