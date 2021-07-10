ESBC Hits 24-Hour Volume of $43,816.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $433,081.41 and approximately $43,816.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,915,495 coins and its circulating supply is 28,636,161 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.