Essentia (ESS) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $329,966.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.52 or 0.00872586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044573 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

