Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $296,763.03 and $35,732.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,088.60 or 0.06253318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00145046 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,940,960 coins and its circulating supply is 183,911,547 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

