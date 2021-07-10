Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Market Capitalization Achieves $59,837.68

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $59,837.68 and approximately $177.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.79 or 0.00875217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044828 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

