Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $59,822.93 and approximately $69.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.34 or 0.00877916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

