EtherGem Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $967.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $229,178.04 and $967.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

