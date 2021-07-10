Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Market Cap Reaches $18.41 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $18.41 million and $43,871.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.46 or 0.00877519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

