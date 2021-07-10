ETNA Network (ETNA) One Day Volume Hits $205,373.00

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $205,373.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00114804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00161727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,650.52 or 1.00278537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.00954389 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

