Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

EVLO stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,016. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $731.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

