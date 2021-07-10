Everest Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $25.22 million and $194,423.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everest has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00161826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,678.08 or 1.00131792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.98 or 0.00945410 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

