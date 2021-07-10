Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Everi worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after acquiring an additional 229,648 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Everi by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $24.43 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

