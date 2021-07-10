Everipedia 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.53 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $120.15 million and $11.53 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00113991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00162718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,569.43 or 1.00395607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.78 or 0.00962334 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,392,584 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,264,598 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.