Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of Evolent Health worth $17,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,760,000 after purchasing an additional 347,923 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 151,691 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,700 shares of company stock worth $1,754,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVH opened at $22.79 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $23.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

