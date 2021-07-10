ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,592.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $651,390.67 and approximately $6,592.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001258 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009609 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001672 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

