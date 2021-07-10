Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Exelon stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 17.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Exelon by 37.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 84.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

