Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Exelon worth $42,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Exelon by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

EXC stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.