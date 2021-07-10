EXMR FDN (EXMR) Achieves Market Cap of $108,686.31

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 335.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $108,686.31 and $42,626.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00096157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00054314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.67 or 0.00887085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.