ExNetwork Token Reaches One Day Volume of $4,542.00 (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. ExNetwork Token has a total market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $4,542.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0919 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00115815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00162120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,680.19 or 1.00154425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00942421 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,013,955 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community . ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

