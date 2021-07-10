Expanse (EXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $893,738.61

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Expanse has a total market cap of $893,738.61 and $8,549.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Expanse has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,689.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,100.21 or 0.06234054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.52 or 0.01458965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00392023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00145547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.70 or 0.00634337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.53 or 0.00408235 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00324819 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

