extraDNA (XDNA) Trading Down 22.7% This Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $532,985.43 and $301,389.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,605.69 or 1.00139056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.83 or 0.01251022 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.96 or 0.00390247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00379656 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006130 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004750 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

