Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.89 Billion

Brokerages expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report sales of $27.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.21 billion and the lowest is $27.43 billion. Facebook posted sales of $18.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $116.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.25 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $139.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.20 billion to $147.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $350.42 on Friday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $993.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.80.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock valued at $757,747,408 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $12,300,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

