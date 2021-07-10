Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stake Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,655 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.83% of Falcon Minerals worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 106,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 84,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

FLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

FLMN stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $438.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

