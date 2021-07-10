FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $46,713.58 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00045294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00116120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00161718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,459.19 or 1.00071042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.54 or 0.00940749 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

