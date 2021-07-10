Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,529. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.54. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

