Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $116.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FATE. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.45. 586,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,008. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

