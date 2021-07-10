Feathercoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,633.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $1,633.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

