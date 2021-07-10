Feellike Trading 0% Lower This Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,301.03 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00115860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00161813 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,637.53 or 1.00032618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.91 or 0.00945420 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

