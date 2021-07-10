FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $26.47 on Friday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.62.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FibroGen by 27.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after buying an additional 90,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after buying an additional 544,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,647,000 after buying an additional 210,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,622,000 after buying an additional 91,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

