Filecoin (FIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.72 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and $161.08 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $54.42 or 0.00161568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00115894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,756.22 or 1.00220411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.96 or 0.00958843 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 86,707,146 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

