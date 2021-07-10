Filecoin Price Hits $54.54 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.72 billion and approximately $199.06 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $54.54 or 0.00162111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00116359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,657.21 or 1.00048283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.44 or 0.00940640 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 86,591,519 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.