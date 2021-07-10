Financial Analysis: Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) & Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and Ambev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -152.28% N/A -122.89% Ambev 20.69% 17.03% 10.54%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Better Choice and Ambev, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambev 1 6 3 0 2.20

Ambev has a consensus price target of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.10%. Given Ambev’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ambev is more favorable than Better Choice.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Ambev shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Better Choice has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambev has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better Choice and Ambev’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million 3.13 -$59.33 million N/A N/A Ambev $11.33 billion 4.66 $2.21 billion $0.14 24.00

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice.

Summary

Ambev beats Better Choice on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands. It also provides bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the GuaranÃ¡ Antarctica, Natu, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Do Bem, Pepsi, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Pepsi-Cola, Seven Up, Nutrl, and Palm Bay and Mike's brands, as well as For Me wellness shots, a functional beverage. Ambev S.A. offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

