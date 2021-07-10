Financial Comparison: Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) & LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LifeMD and Teladoc Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeMD $37.29 million 7.72 -$58.65 million ($4.44) -2.44 Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 22.40 -$485.14 million ($1.13) -140.35

LifeMD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health. Teladoc Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LifeMD has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LifeMD and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeMD -132.56% N/A -652.43% Teladoc Health -47.93% -0.60% -0.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LifeMD and Teladoc Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teladoc Health 0 11 17 0 2.61

LifeMD currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 269.34%. Teladoc Health has a consensus target price of $243.04, indicating a potential upside of 53.24%. Given LifeMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Teladoc Health.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support. It also offers PDFSimpli, an online software-as-a-service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents. LifeMD sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services. It serves health employers, health plans, hospitals, health systems, and insurance and financial services companies. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp, and HealthiestYou brands. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was Incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

