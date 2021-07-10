FintruX Network Price Tops $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $965,891.37 and $688.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.29 or 0.00881094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00044501 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.