FIO Protocol Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $56.09 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000130 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001312 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 768,652,082 coins and its circulating supply is 337,279,698 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

