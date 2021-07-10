Firo (FIRO) Market Cap Reaches $58.98 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Firo has a market cap of $58.98 million and $2.27 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Firo has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $4.89 or 0.00014623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,429.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.96 or 0.06272770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.88 or 0.01465393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00395401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00146016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.32 or 0.00626146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00412576 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.74 or 0.00322296 BTC.

Firo Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,064,705 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

