First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report sales of $21.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.30 million and the highest is $21.70 million. First Bank posted sales of $18.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $85.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $87.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $85.20 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million.

FRBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

FRBA stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 15.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

