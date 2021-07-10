First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post $67.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.61 million and the highest is $68.00 million. First Foundation posted sales of $57.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $276.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.80 million to $278.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $348.80 million, with estimates ranging from $305.41 million to $365.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million.

FFWM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in First Foundation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in First Foundation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 24,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

