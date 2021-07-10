First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce sales of $131.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.90 million. First Merchants posted sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $520.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $503.70 million to $531.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $516.77 million, with estimates ranging from $511.30 million to $520.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.30. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

