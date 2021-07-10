Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,283.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 994,440 shares of company stock worth $70,766,834 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

