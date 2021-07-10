Flow (FLOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $739.88 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $780.93 million and approximately $739.88 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flow has traded 71.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $18.41 or 0.00055045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00113991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00162718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,569.43 or 1.00395607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.78 or 0.00962334 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

