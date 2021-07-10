FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $650,445.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.41 or 0.00865412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044718 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

